Darwin Day at Kenoshaa s dinosaur museum teaches about natural selection
Six-year-old Dominic Sanusi was intent Saturday on figuring out which clothespin beak worked best to grab a brown pipe-cleaner caterpillar - spending roughly 20 minutes on the task during Darwin Day Saturday at the Kenosha Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Museum curator Nick Wiersum said Darwin Day is held to celebrate the birthday of Charles Darwin, born Feb. 12, 1809, and to introduce children to Darwin's theory of natural selection.
