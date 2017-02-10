Curious Kenosha: What happened with Silver Lake finances?

An anonymous Curious Kenosha visitor asks: "How did the village of Silver Lake find, have, misplace or hide almost $2.8 million found in eight accounts recently?" Municipal accounting varies by municipality, and is inspected by independent audit firms on a regular basis. The roughly $2.8 million referenced in the question did not cause any red flags during the most recent village audit and was not misdirected or overlooked, said Village Clerk Vicki Galich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.