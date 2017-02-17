Coping with PTSD: Veterans arena t the only ones struggling
That was the message delivered to many area residents about an often-misconstrued disorder affecting more than 13 million Americans at the "PTSD: Healing Connections" event on Saturday at Kenosha American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St. The first-time event was organized by Kenosha resident Laura Cox, a health care practitioner and owner of Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin, 3917 47th Ave. Cox, 36, assembled a variety of professionals in health care, psychology, fitness and veteran affairs to educate and offer assistance in treating PTSD, an anxiety disorder caused by stressful, frightening or distressing events.
