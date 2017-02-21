City, council hope to fetch new K-9s
The K-9 programs for the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Sheriff's Department are getting a boost from local tavern leagues. In November, K-9 Klaus, who partnered with Deputy John Lanctot, was euthanized after he became ill and veterinarians learned he was suffering from internal bleeding and had masses on his spleen and liver.
