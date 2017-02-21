Chili cook-off warms the hearts a " and stomachs a " at Kenosha American Legion

And people could sample all 10 at Saturday afternoon's fourth annual Veterans Chili Cook-off at American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St. There was bright red chili with three kinds of meat; brown chili with three kinds of beans and chunks of chicken; and buffalo wing chili, made with shredded chicken, beans, veggies and hot sauce with an optional topping of blue cheese dressing. Post member and American Legion Rider Claude Berry of Kenosha said he thought this year's turnout was smaller than in previous years, but the chilis were all good.

