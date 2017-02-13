Bristol home in Friday night basement fire should be habitable after repairs

A home damaged in a fire late Friday night should be habitable after salvage and restoration work, according to Bristol Fire Department officials. At approximately, 11:28 PM on Friday, February 10th, the Bristol Fire Department and automatic aid companies from the Antioch Fire Department, the Newport Township Fire Protection District and Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue were dispatched to 12120 187th Avenue in Bristol for a reported basement fire with observed smoke and flames.

