Bristol home in Friday night basement fire should be habitable after repairs
A home damaged in a fire late Friday night should be habitable after salvage and restoration work, according to Bristol Fire Department officials. At approximately, 11:28 PM on Friday, February 10th, the Bristol Fire Department and automatic aid companies from the Antioch Fire Department, the Newport Township Fire Protection District and Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue were dispatched to 12120 187th Avenue in Bristol for a reported basement fire with observed smoke and flames.
