Beers to You: Falling for Toppling Go...

Beers to You: Falling for Toppling Goliath

Tuesday

With a population of just over 8,000, its definition as a city might be a stretch, but the quality of Toppling Goliath Brewing Company's beers has built a following that is, well, huge. Before co-founder Clark Lewey, 51, got that fateful homebrewing kit that has changed many a career path, he spent 25 years working for Iowa Rotocast Plastics Inc. in Decorah, supplying the beverage/beer industry with coolers, point of sale merchandising equipment, stadium kiosks and the like.

