Artifact of the Month: a Remember the Maine!a quilt
A "Remember the Maine!" quilt from 1898 is the Artifact of the Month for February at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The armored cruiser USS Maine exploded and sank in a harbor in Havana, Cuba, on Feb. 15, 1898, killing 261 of the 355 on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|15 hr
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC