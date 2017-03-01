Actor Mark Ruffalo offers advice for St. Joseph drama students
For more than an hour, Mark Ruffalo took dozens of questions via Skype from the more than 50 students, many of them performing in the school's upcoming musical "Working." Students, however, picked the Kenosha native's brain on a number of topics, including his many movie roles - "13 Going on 30" to "Spotlight" to playing the Incredible Hulk - and his favorite things.
