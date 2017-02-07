A Life Remembered: Popular barber kep...

A Life Remembered: Popular barber kept a lively shop

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 58 min Pope Pius 37
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... 2 hr TomInElPaso 15
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Mon WelbyMD 826
News Alderman wants officer terminated Sun KPDptlmn241 9
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Sun WelbyMD 1
Rapist Jason reed Sun Burt 2
News Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov... Jan 24 Bad Bob 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,645,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC