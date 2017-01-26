Wisconsin moves beyond beer and brats
FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. CST.- Leslie and Larry Sturzenberger of Maryland shop for cheese and bratwurst at Kenosha's Mars Cheese Castle while visiting Wisconsin December 21, 2016. A push to get people's views of Wisconsin to things other than beer, brats and cheese is underway.
|US life expectancy falls
|52 min
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Champ
|1,944
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Jan 26
|WelbyMD
|822
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 24
|latrina
|8
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Blaze
|85
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Jan 22
|Missing the babies
|4
