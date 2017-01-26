Visiting Chinese teacher scripts a thank you to Kenosha
When trying to learn more about personalized learning for his students in Shenzhen, China, English teacher Juncheng Zhang remembered his experience teaching Chinese language and culture at Roosevelt Elementary in 2012-13. Instead of going to Japan for further education - as is usual for teachers at his school - he used his Kenosha connection to organize a teacher exchange.
