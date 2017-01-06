Vikings CB Trae Waynes visits Kenosha...

Vikings CB Trae Waynes visits Kenosha schools to inspire youth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheVikingAge

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Trae Waynes heard negativity throughout his life, but he wants to be sure kids are encouraged to achieve their potential. With the Minnesota Vikings missing the playoffs during the 2016 season, the players packed up their lockers and headed home for the offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheVikingAge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Striped bass (Oct '15) Fri The Baboon Hunter 14
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Fri Jones 33 1,941
News US life expectancy falls Jan 3 Next 9
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Jan 1 lucious from racine 2
Greg Hunt Jan 1 Blaze 2
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) Jan 1 LeRoy-----da reel... 37
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC