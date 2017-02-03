Vehicle strikes woman; two face charges in Kenosha incident

A 28-year-old Kenosha man was arrested and faces possible charges for recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury and disorderly conduct for an incident that took place early Sunday morning. According to Kenosha Police Department reports, witnesses said Jason S. Johnson appeared to drive his cousin's GMC Yukon over a curb at about 2:45 a.m. and directly at a woman in the 1600 block of Birch Road after a verbal altercation apparently turned violent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.