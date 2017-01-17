Ukrainian orphans who came to Kenosha area 25 years ago reunite
Twenty-five years later, some of the former orphans who first came to the U.S. and were adopted here found themselves together once again. They shared memories, photos, laughs and a common goal Saturday at their small reunion at the Brat Stop: to keep helping other orphans back in their homeland have a better future thanks to the work of their fellow former orphan Andriy Nazarenko.
