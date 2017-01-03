Tickets on sale for KUSD Band-O-Rama
Performances are 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. Tickets can be purchased online at kusd.edu/finearts. The cost is $8 for reserved fieldhouse seating and $3 for remote auditorium seating.
