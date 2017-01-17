The stars align for Well-Known Strangers
While the world's attention is focused on Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, the local band Well-Known Strangers will be busy celebrating the release of the group's first full-length album, "Aligned." "Honestly, we had no idea that date was the inauguration," said guitarist Joe Adamek when we talked last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Hunt
|8 hr
|anonymous
|4
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|814
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 17
|fatale
|19
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 16
|WelbyMD
|3
|Bob Jambois to remain on Mark Jensen case
|Jan 16
|Bad Bob
|2
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Jan 14
|jgiukn1963
|39
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 12
|Aintnopity
|1,942
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC