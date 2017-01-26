The Jeff Wagner Show 1/24/17 Hour 2

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 6:01AM CST expiring January 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha Flood Warning issued January 25 at 9:02AM CST expiring January 29 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Ozaukee Flood Warning issued January 25 at 9:02AM CST expiring January 27 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Sheboygan Flood Watch issued January 24 at 4:22AM CST expiring January 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Kenosha Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 3:56AM CST expiring January 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha Winter Weather Advisory ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTMJ-AM Milwaukee.