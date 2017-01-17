Suspect arrested in Reavers homicide
Michael W. Cina, 38, was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a statement from the Kenosha Police, a warrant was issued Monday for Cina, who is already in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail on an unrelated criminal charge.
