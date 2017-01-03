Stein over-charged for recount Wednesday, January 4
The cost of Wisconsin's recount of the presidential vote is on track to end up costing almost $2 million less than originally estimated. Wisconsin's county clerks said the recount done last month would cost them up to $3.9 million, while Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign was asked to pay $3.5 million to the state before the process could even begin.
