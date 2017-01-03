Stein over-charged for recount Wednes...

Stein over-charged for recount Wednesday, January 4

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The cost of Wisconsin's recount of the presidential vote is on track to end up costing almost $2 million less than originally estimated. Wisconsin's county clerks said the recount done last month would cost them up to $3.9 million, while Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign was asked to pay $3.5 million to the state before the process could even begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Next 9
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jan 2 PONY 1,940
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Jan 1 lucious from racine 2
Greg Hunt Jan 1 Blaze 2
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) Jan 1 LeRoy-----da reel... 37
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC