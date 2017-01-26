Spellbound: Therea s more to spelling than Pa s and Qa s

As one of the Kenosha Rotary Club volunteers who served as a judge and word pronouncer Monday night at Kenosha Unified School District's middle school spelling bee, I was told - right there in the official rules - that judges "are in complete control of the competition and their decision is final on all questions." Luckily, we didn't have to render any controversial rulings over the more than three hours that students spelled words like pertinacity, castellated, ague and spelt.

