Snapshot: Stopping fires before they begin

Guy J. Santelli II is the division chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau for the Kenosha Fire Department and a state-certified fire inspector. Since the bureau began in 1982, the number of working structure fires in Kenosha has dropped from 212 that year to 63 last year, Santelli said.
