Snapshot: Kenosha man seeks to capitalize on unusual ability
Canhead, aka Jamie Keeton, 48, of Kenosha, is a "real live X-Man" who doesn't mind sharing his ability with anyone who asks to see it. Keeton holds the Guinness world record for the number of cans stuck to one's head, which is eight, and has turned his "super power" into a brand and business.
