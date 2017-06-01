Silver Alert issued for Kenosha man new
R, Charles Istbanek with his yorkie, Cinnamon and a blue Sonoma truck, similar to the truck Istbanek may be driving. Charles Istvanek, 82, was last seen wearing tattered blue jeans and a black Wall-brand jacket with dark winter boots and a blue baseball hat.
