Siblings see cases severed in Gayan homicide

Two siblings accused of murdering a Kenosha man will have their cases heard separately after a judge ordered their cases be separated during a hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Donna Matthews, formerly of Kenosha, and her brother Derrick Matthews of Kenosha are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Donna Matthews' former boyfriend, Michael Gayan.

