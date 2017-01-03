Siblings see cases severed in Gayan homicide
Two siblings accused of murdering a Kenosha man will have their cases heard separately after a judge ordered their cases be separated during a hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Donna Matthews, formerly of Kenosha, and her brother Derrick Matthews of Kenosha are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Donna Matthews' former boyfriend, Michael Gayan.
