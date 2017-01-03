Runners slosh through Eggnog Mile

Runners slosh through Eggnog Mile

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Eggnog isn't typically noted as the beverage of champions. And it's not usually served outside in below-freezing weather, either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Sun Semper Fi 11
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Sun Vlad 3
Striped bass (Oct '15) Sun Vlad 15
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jan 6 Jones 33 1,941
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Jan 1 lucious from racine 2
Greg Hunt Jan 1 Blaze 2
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) Jan 1 LeRoy-----da reel... 37
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC