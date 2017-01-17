Reckless homicide charge in heroin death
A Kenosha man is being held on $50,000 bond on a charge that he provided drugs that resulted in another man's overdose death. Michael Langston, 24, was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide for the Oct. 2 death of Shane Bjork of Kenosha.
