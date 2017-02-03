Read the signs: No dumping allowed in Petrifying Springs Park

Two area residents were cited separately for incidents involving illegal dumping of their household trash last week into dumpsters in Kenosha County's Petrifying Springs Park. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy, at about 9:40 a.m. Friday, a witness called authorities about a man removing trash from a minivan and emptying it into one of the park's dumpsters.

