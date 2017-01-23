Pull up a seat at a The Spitfire Grilla

Kenosha Unified returns to an intimate, studio setting with the production of "The Spitfire Grill," opening Friday at the Tremper High School Studio Theatre, 8560 26th Ave. Percy Talbott has just been released from a five-year prison sentence. Looking for a fresh start, Percy travels to the small, fictional town of Gilead, Wis., where she lands at job at "The Spitfire Grill."

