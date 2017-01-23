Police officer waives hearing in battery, misconduct case
Kenosha Police Officer Kendal West waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning and the case was set for arraignment next month in front of a judge. West is charged with battery, disorderly conduct and misconduct in public office.
