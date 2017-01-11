Petition in support of KPD officer We...

Petition in support of KPD officer West gains steam

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

West was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and misconduct in public office for an incident that occurred while he was on duty and in police uniform on Jan. 1. West is accused of leaving his assigned patrol area and punching a man who was in a romantic relationship with his wife. West was arrested that night after an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff's Department, which handled the case through an agreement with Kenosha Police, and he spent the weekend in Racine County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Jambois to remain on Mark Jensen case 6 hr Oversight 1
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) 16 hr TrutherBirther 810
News Alderman wants officer terminated Tue WelbyMD 1
News US life expectancy falls Jan 8 Semper Fi 11
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Jan 8 Vlad 3
Striped bass (Oct '15) Jan 8 Vlad 15
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jan 6 Jones 33 1,941
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC