Petition in support of KPD officer West gains steam
West was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and misconduct in public office for an incident that occurred while he was on duty and in police uniform on Jan. 1. West is accused of leaving his assigned patrol area and punching a man who was in a romantic relationship with his wife. West was arrested that night after an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff's Department, which handled the case through an agreement with Kenosha Police, and he spent the weekend in Racine County Jail.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Jambois to remain on Mark Jensen case
|6 hr
|Oversight
|1
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|16 hr
|TrutherBirther
|810
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Tue
|WelbyMD
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 8
|Semper Fi
|11
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|Vlad
|3
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Jan 8
|Vlad
|15
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 6
|Jones 33
|1,941
