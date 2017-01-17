Pet photographer helps those who most need homes
For rescue dogs awaiting adoption, a key factor in whether they find a new home is often how appealing they look on the internet. Would-be rescuers looking for a new pet scan shelter and rescue group websites and social media for available pets, and whether the animal's personality shines in the photograph can be a big factor in whether the dog or cat is able to quickly find a new home or whether it languishes in a kennel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Hunt
|8 hr
|anonymous
|4
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|814
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 17
|fatale
|19
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 16
|WelbyMD
|3
|Bob Jambois to remain on Mark Jensen case
|Jan 16
|Bad Bob
|2
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Jan 14
|jgiukn1963
|39
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 12
|Aintnopity
|1,942
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC