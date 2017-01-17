Owner has big plans to spruce up Kenosha waterfront hotel
Rajiv Singh says he's committed to repairing the image of Kenosha's only lakefront hotel - and making it a downtown hotspot. Singh, president of the company operating the establishment, is busy re-decorating - and renovating - the site of the former Best Western Harborside, 5125 Sixth Ave. New signs appeared recently bearing the hotel's new affiliation with the Wyndham Hotel Group.
