Officer charged with assaulting romantic rival
A Kenosha police officer has been released from jail after he was charged with attacking a man he says was seeing his wife. A criminal complaint says that while on duty, Officer Kendal West attacked the man outside Kenosha Hospital Sunday where he worked as a physician, punched him several times and accelerated his squad car toward him.
