Officer charged with assaulting roman...

Officer charged with assaulting romantic rival

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

A Kenosha police officer has been released from jail after he was charged with attacking a man he says was seeing his wife. A criminal complaint says that while on duty, Officer Kendal West attacked the man outside Kenosha Hospital Sunday where he worked as a physician, punched him several times and accelerated his squad car toward him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Next 9
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jan 2 PONY 1,940
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Jan 1 lucious from racine 2
Greg Hunt Jan 1 Blaze 2
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) Jan 1 LeRoy-----da reel... 37
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC