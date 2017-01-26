Obregon trial to begin Monday
Obregon, 32, will be tried on 35 charges, most of them felonies, including first-degree homicide, attempted homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery, auto theft, aggravated battery, burglary, theft, fleeing and eluding police and hiding a corpse. If convicted of all the charges and given consecutive maximum sentences, he could be sentenced to what would amount to several lifetimes in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|52 min
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Champ
|1,944
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Jan 26
|WelbyMD
|822
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 24
|latrina
|8
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Blaze
|85
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Jan 22
|Missing the babies
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC