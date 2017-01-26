Obregon trial to begin Monday

Obregon, 32, will be tried on 35 charges, most of them felonies, including first-degree homicide, attempted homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery, auto theft, aggravated battery, burglary, theft, fleeing and eluding police and hiding a corpse. If convicted of all the charges and given consecutive maximum sentences, he could be sentenced to what would amount to several lifetimes in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.