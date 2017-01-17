Norwegian TV crew takes political pulse in Kenosha diner
The Coffee Pot, a Harborside restaurant noted for its hot, tasty breakfasts and lunches, is fast becoming a hot spot for political commentary and television film crews. Less than week after CBS recorded a segment of "48 Hours" at the diner, NRK, Norway's public broadcasting company, was there Wednesday, asking diners their views on national politics.
