Man preyed on drug-addicted women, court documents say
A Kenosha man charged for dumping the corpse of a woman who died of a heroin overdose may have been using his job as a medical transport driver to lure women with drug problems to his home for sex. Rutchik allegedly dumped the body of Rheana Gattone, 34, in an alley near the 1300 block of 31st Street last January after she died of a heroin overdose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Aintnopity
|1,942
|Bob Jambois to remain on Mark Jensen case
|20 hr
|Oversight
|1
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Wed
|TrutherBirther
|810
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Tue
|WelbyMD
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 8
|Semper Fi
|11
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|Vlad
|3
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Jan 8
|Vlad
|15
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC