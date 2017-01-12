Man preyed on drug-addicted women, co...

Man preyed on drug-addicted women, court documents say

A Kenosha man charged for dumping the corpse of a woman who died of a heroin overdose may have been using his job as a medical transport driver to lure women with drug problems to his home for sex. Rutchik allegedly dumped the body of Rheana Gattone, 34, in an alley near the 1300 block of 31st Street last January after she died of a heroin overdose.

