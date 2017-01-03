Longtime Kenosha News ad man dies

Missurelli, who died Sunday at age 86, spent 64 years with the Kenosha News, working his way up to advertising director. While he retired from that post in 2000, he then took over as publisher of the Zion-Benton News, which is owned by Kenosha News parent company United Communications Corp. He stepped down from that post in 2015.

