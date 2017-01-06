Local students named to Fall 2016 Car...

Local students named to Fall 2016 Carthage College Dean's List

A total of 992 students have been named to the Carthage College Dean's List for the Fall 2016 semester. Dean's List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

