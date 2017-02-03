Local doctor collecting baby formula to aid infants in Haiti
"Many families do not have the money to buy formula," said Dr. Dennis McCreary of Bristol, adding 80 percent of the population is unemployed. "Most who do work make $5 per day, and formula costs the same or a little bit more than it does in the states."
