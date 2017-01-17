Legos at Kenoshaa s Southwest Library...

Legos at Kenoshaa s Southwest Library popular on a rainy holiday

With no school because of a holiday and lots of rain outdoors, more than 50 kids and their parents unleashed their creativity with Legos Monday at Southwest Library. "We actually were just coming to the library because it was a rainy day, and we saw all the kids playing with all the Legos and got excited," said Ashley LaPoint of Kenosha, visiting the library with her son Malakai Wells, 4. "I don't know what to do, Dad.

