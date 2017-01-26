Legislative breakfast shows bright path and challenges for Kenosha County
That is how four local government representatives described the current state of affairs for Kenosha County, the city of Kenosha and other local municipalities during Wednesday morning's annual Chamber Legislative Breakfast. The event featured Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Somers village president George Stoner and Tom Shircel, assistant village administrator for Pleasant Prairie.
