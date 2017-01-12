Kenosha woman crowned Miss Southern L...

Kenosha woman crowned Miss Southern Lakes

Thursday Read more: Kenosha News

Elise Ann Elmblad, 23, of Kenosha bested five area entrants to win the 2017 Miss Southern Lakes pageant last Saturday. Elmblad, who previously competed for the Miss Kenosha crown, was Miss Racine in 2013 and won the non-finalist talent award at that year's state pageant.

Kenosha, WI

