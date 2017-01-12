Kenosha woman crowned Miss Southern Lakes
Elise Ann Elmblad, 23, of Kenosha bested five area entrants to win the 2017 Miss Southern Lakes pageant last Saturday. Elmblad, who previously competed for the Miss Kenosha crown, was Miss Racine in 2013 and won the non-finalist talent award at that year's state pageant.
