Kenosha Unified graduation rate tops 90 percent for second consecutive year
The Kenosha Unified School District's overall 2016 graduation rate topped 90 percent, passing that mark for the second consecutive year. According to figured presented to the School Board recently, the graduation rate was 90.2 percent for students who entered Unified high schools together as ninth-graders four years earlier.
