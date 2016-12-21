Kenosha police officer arrested

Kenosha police officer arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

A Kenosha Police officer was arrested for battery while on duty in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. According to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, the officer was "involved in an altercation stemming from a personal matter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mon PONY 1,940
News US life expectancy falls Sun Semper Fi 8
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Sun lucious from racine 2
Greg Hunt Sun Blaze 2
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) Sun LeRoy-----da reel... 37
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,819 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,073

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC