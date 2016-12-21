Kenosha police officer arrested
A Kenosha Police officer was arrested for battery while on duty in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. According to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, the officer was "involved in an altercation stemming from a personal matter."
