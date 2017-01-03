Kenosha police hosting seminar on ren...

Kenosha police hosting seminar on rental housing

15 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Landlords and property managers can help raise the quality of life in rental communities by attending a free Crime Free Multi-Housing seminar facilitated by the Kenosha Police Department. Reservations are now being taken for seminars on Feb. 11 and 18. To reserve a space, call the Crime Prevention Unit at 657-3937 or email [email protected]

