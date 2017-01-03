Kenosha police hosting seminar on rental housing
Landlords and property managers can help raise the quality of life in rental communities by attending a free Crime Free Multi-Housing seminar facilitated by the Kenosha Police Department. Reservations are now being taken for seminars on Feb. 11 and 18. To reserve a space, call the Crime Prevention Unit at 657-3937 or email [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|58 min
|WelbyMD
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Semper Fi
|11
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Vlad
|3
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Vlad
|15
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 6
|Jones 33
|1,941
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Jan 1
|lucious from racine
|2
|Greg Hunt
|Jan 1
|Blaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC