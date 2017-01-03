Kenosha mana s nursing journey marches into the military
Kenoshan Phillip Anderson saw part of his dreams come true Saturday as he was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant. He chose to have the ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha as a tribute to where he started his nursing career.
