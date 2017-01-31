Kenosha County schools prepare for op...

Kenosha County schools prepare for open enrollment

Schools throughout Kenosha County have established the number of seats available through open enrollment to students who reside outside district boundaries. The regular inter-district open enrollment period runs from Feb. 4 through April 28. Some districts have caps that limit how many seats are available at each grade level.

