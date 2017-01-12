Judge Wagner 2017 recipient of Susan B. Anthony Award
The Honorable Mary K. Wagner will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 2017 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Awards. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, Fat Marina Shores, 302 58th St., with a vendor fair, networking and cocktails.
