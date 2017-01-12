Judge Wagner 2017 recipient of Susan ...

Judge Wagner 2017 recipient of Susan B. Anthony Award

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

The Honorable Mary K. Wagner will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 2017 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Awards. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, Fat Marina Shores, 302 58th St., with a vendor fair, networking and cocktails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 11 hr Bad Bob 12
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) 11 hr Vlad 811
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Thu Aintnopity 1,942
News Bob Jambois to remain on Mark Jensen case Wed Oversight 1
News Alderman wants officer terminated Jan 10 WelbyMD 1
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Jan 8 Vlad 3
Striped bass (Oct '15) Jan 8 Vlad 15
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC