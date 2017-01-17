InSinkErator plans new headquarters in Mount Pleasant
InSinkErator, a business of Emerson, has a headquarters and manufacturing facility in Racine, as well as a facility in the Business Park of Kenosha. "We are pleased to invest in the community and support InSinkErator's proposal to locate its headquarters in Racine County," stated Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Hunt
|8 hr
|anonymous
|4
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|814
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 17
|fatale
|19
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 16
|WelbyMD
|3
|Bob Jambois to remain on Mark Jensen case
|Jan 16
|Bad Bob
|2
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Jan 14
|jgiukn1963
|39
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 12
|Aintnopity
|1,942
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC